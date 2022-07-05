DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The discussion over a potential Decatur slaughterhouse is beef that’s well done by now, as Tuesday marked the third time it has been on council.

Over 100 showed up at the city council meeting with a wide range of opinions on the matter.

From the beginning, activist group Friends of Decatur has opposed the slaughterhouse, even starting a petition. They did a presentation Tuesday night to try to convince the council to vote against the slaughterhouse.

I-O, the company trying to put the slaughterhouse in Decatur, also presented at the meeting. I-O has told WANE 15 in the past the $20 million investment would initially employ more than 100 and the workforce would grow to more than 200.

Since the last time Decatur’s City Council voted no on changing its rules to allow a slaughterhouse, I-O has been hard at work trying to prove their facility would be worth it. The company has offered educational tours aimed at showing residents the slaughterhouse won’t hurt the quality of life in Decatur.

After each city council member made a statement, they decided to hold a vote at the next session to uplift or uphold the slaughterhouse ordinance.