Fremont motorcyclist loses part of leg after being ejected in crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist from Fremont had his right leg severed just below his knee following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of S.R. 120 and C.R. 125 E for a personal injury crash. Cody Ormsbee, 28, of Fremont was driving eastbound on S.R. 120 and was attempting to turn left on to C.R. 125 E when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Ormsbee was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police. The motorcycle was thrown into the westbound lane of S.R. 120 when it struck another car, driven by Paul Federspiel of Fort Wayne.

Bystanders applied medical aid to Ormsbee until EMS crews arrived. Ormsbee was transported to a nearby hospital and had to have his leg severed below his knee. He is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, Ericka Pilliteire, and Federspiel were not injured.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor at this time. S.R. 120 was closed for about two and a half hours while the crash was investigated.

This crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.