Fremont man knocked out for 2 1/2 hours after off-road vehicle rolls and pins him

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont man was hurt late Thursday in an off-road vehicle crash, and investigators believe alcohol played a role.

Police and medics were called to the area of C.R. 300 West and Nevada Mills Road, near the Upper Basin of Lake James, on a report of an off-road vehicle crash.

According to Indiana Conservation officers, Kelly Gleckler, 54, of Fremont, was heading home from a private residence around 11:15 p.m.when the ORV he was operating rolled over. It’s not clear how.

The ORV pinned Gleckler and knocked him unconscious, a report said. When he came to, around 1:45 a.m., Gleckler called 911 for help.

First responders arrived and Gleckler was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in stable condition.

Conservation officers suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.