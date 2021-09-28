Fremont elementary students to begin remote learning Wednesday

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – With nearly one out of four students and a number of teachers and staff listed as a close contact from COVID-19, Fremont Community Schools elementary students will start remote learning Wednesday.

Superintendent Bill Stitt says this is not for middle and high school students, only elementary students.

Internet hot spots are also available for families in need. Teachers are currently preparing packets for the students, Stitts said.

Fremont Community Schools hopes to resume in-person learning for elementary school students on Oct. 4.