Fremont Community Schools violates Indiana’s Open Door Law, public access counselor said

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont Community Schools violated the Indiana Open Door Law by holding a closed door meeting in August, according to Indiana’s public access counselor.

An article posted by KPC Media Group, our news gathering partners, said that reporters were shut out of the Aug. 19 meeting after previously been invited.

The law requires government agencies to provide at least a 48 hour notice of a meeting or an emergency meeting must be open to the public.

KPC Media Group filed a formal complaint with the public access counselor’s office on Aug. 25, alleging a violation of the Open Door Law.