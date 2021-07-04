Freedom 4-Miler held at Promenade Park for the first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time, the Freedom 4-Miler race was held at Promenade Park on Sunday.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for writers to come out and kick off their celebration for the Fourth of July here at the park,” said Mike Else, the executive race director for Epic Racing Events.

Else said the race is a great way for residents to enjoy the park and River Greenway. The 4-mile course started and finished at the historic Wells Street Bridge.

“Just being able to explore, you know, some people haven’t explored the park before,” said Else. “So, to come out and get an appreciation for the park here at promenade, and then just be able to run with your friends on the Fourth of July,” said Else.

