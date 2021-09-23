Free ‘Virtual YMCA’ launched to help community improve held and immunity remotely

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has launched a new Virtual YMCA platform to support the overall health and wellness of area children, adults and families.

The virtual workouts have been designed for motivation and ease-of-use at home with something for everyone from youth through older adults, the YMCA said. Users are able to sort categories to find preferred classes and customize their experience through a favorites dashboard.

The platform is free to the community and includes over 20 live classes and 50 on-demand videos for group exercise, well-being and youth sports with new content added weekly. Available classes include guitar instruction, cardio, cycling, barre and meditation.

“We are excited to feature a variety of instructors to lead on-demand video workouts and livestream

classes,” stated Tabitha Ervin, District Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “Making the

Y available on the go keeps us connected with our community through activities that support a healthy

spirit, mind and body from home or on the road 24 hours a day seven days a week.”

Visit the new YMCA Virtual Y platform at fwymcavirtualy.y.org.