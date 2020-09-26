Free Shred Day gets record turnout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Indiana’s free Shred Day saw a record number of people safely get rid of their important documents on Saturday morning.

“We had a huge turnout that we never expected,” said Marjorie Stephens, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana. “We are so happy that people are listening and doing the things they need to do to protect themselves.”

The event started at 9 a.m. and in just the first half hour had about 350 cars come through, according to Stephens. An estimated total 1,000 cars brought boxes of documents by noon.

Stephens had to call in three extra workers to help with all of the cars. This was the first Shred Day the BBB hosted this year because of the pandemic.

Bank statements, credit cards and medical bills are a few examples of items that were shredded.

Stephens says safely shredding documents is so important because in in 2019, more than 14.4 million people reported being the victim of some kind of identity theft, which is one in 15 people.

“And it’s not just the identity theft,” said Stephens. “It’s people that are just using credit cards, [and] wanting social security cards they could do a lot of damage with that. It’s a serious problem. “

Although Shred Day is free, the BBB encouraged people to donate five dollars to its Charitable and Educational Fund.



