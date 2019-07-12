Free river tours at the Three Rivers Festival

The Three Rivers Festival offers many free activities for families. One of those happens to be on the river.

Free, 30-minute pontoon tours are being offered. They’re sponsored by Steel Dynamics and WANE 15.

From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12th you can learn about our rivers’ past, and envision the possibilities of these important waterways.

Each tour has a docent to give background on the rivers, including how high the river has gotten, plus other tidbits.

Each tour has a docent to give background on the rivers, including how high the river has gotten, plus other tidbits. During the tours, you’ll also get to see many sights not viewable from the city streets. That includes the pavilion at Promenade Park, so consider this a great sneak peek for you.

Tours continue Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Just come down to the amphitheater at Headwaters Park West. No reservations are necessary.