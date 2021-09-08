Free outdoor concert celebrates Fort Wayne’s new cultural district: Arts Campus Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new outdoor concert collaboration designed to shine a spotlight on the arts and celebrate the cultural district, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, will take place Sept. 27.

Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is holding the free event at 7 p.m. at the Freimann Square, located at 200 E. Main St. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to Arts United Center.

“It seems fitting that, in order to mark the new statewide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district, we would put a spotlight on two of our lead performing arts organizations at a free event accessible to everyone. This is not just a concert performance but a celebration of arts and culture in our community,” said Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United.

Program:

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra

Fort Wayne Ballet

Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (Orchestra)

Tchaikovsky: Selections from Sleeping Beauty, Act III (Ballet and Orchestra)

Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld (Orchestra)

Copland: Hoe-Down from Rodeo (Orchestra)

Khachaturian: Adagio from Spartacus (Ballet and Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Infernal Dance and Finale from The Firebird (Orchestra

“Karen Gibbons-Brown and I have put together a program of some of the most colorful, tuneful, and treasured works in the ballet and orchestral repertory. It will be a thrilling evening of great music and visual spectacle with our gorgeous Fort Wayne skyline as a backdrop,” said Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement for the Philharmonic.

Audience members are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Seating will be available around the Fountain and on the grassy areas adjacent to Freimann Square. Food trucks will be on the Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a limited number of complimentary tables and chairs provided.