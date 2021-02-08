Free mobile health care for children available beginning in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile team is partnering with Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic and the Fort Wayne Urban League to provide free health care to area children.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a doctor’s office on wheels, bringing providers from Parkview

Physicians Group – Pediatrics directly to communities throughout northeast Indiana, the press release said. Available services include: Wellness visits, Immunizations, Screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), Point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), Fluoride treatments and Childhood health and safety education.

Beginning in February, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be on site weekly at each of these local organizations providing wellness visits for children ages 0-18. The schedule is as follows:

Matthew 25: Mondays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne Urban League: Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers no charge services to families without medical insurance, the press release said. Families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.

Both Matthew 25 and the Fort Wayne Urban League provide indoor space the Care Mobile team can

utilize while patients wait. Families are instructed to wait in their car until their appointment time,

however, these agencies will allow staff and families to utilize inside spaces as needed for social

distancing wellness exams.

“We are blessed to partner with such incredible community organizations with a common goal of

connecting the child and family to a medical home,” said Jen Veatch, CEO Ronald McDonald House

Charities of Northeast Indiana.

The Care Mobile gives families attending other programming at Matthew 25 and Fort Wayne Urban League the opportunity to bring their children for healthcare services.

“The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile’s ability to communicate with new families in the Fort Wayne area will give Matthew 25 the opportunity to share information about our services with those families as well. In turn, Matthew 25 hopes to encourage our current patient population to explore The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile’s services for their younger family members and friends,” said Michelle Creager, CEO, Matthew 25.

All services are available by appointment only. Walk-ins will be assisted to schedule an appointment for a later time slot or on a different day. Availability of walk-in appointments will vary. To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).