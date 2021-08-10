Free Ivy Tech tuition to be offered to full, part-time Metal Technologies employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Full and part-time employees at Metal Technologies will now be able to receive free tuition for any Ivy Tech degree through a college program known as Achieve Your Degree.

The program is a statewide collaboration between Ivy Tech campuses and its community businesses and organizations that offer free or low-cost tuition to employees and members through tuition reimbursement or financial support from the business and industry.

“We are pleased to partner with Metal Technologies, the first employer to offer free tuition for any Ivy Tech degree program for all full and part time employees. We know an Ivy Tech education is the key to higher wages and economic success for our students,” says Chancellor Jerrilee K. Mosier, Ed.D. “When our students thrive, they become part of the skilled workforce that will drive Northeast Indiana’s local economy. Our “Achieve Your Degree” partnerships are wins for our students, our employer partners, and our communities.”

Through the program, the school said representatives will work directly with Metal Technologies to provide employer-deferred tuition billing as long as individuals meet the guidelines of the company’s tuition assistance program.

Metal Technologies employees participating in the Achieve Your Degree program will have access to all Ivy Tech courses and have the opportunity to earn a credential with reimbursement conditions developed and implemented by Metal Technologies, Ivy Tech said. Employees can work as little as 20 hours/week and still qualify. The starting pay at Metal Technologies is $19/hour.

“Metal Technologies invests in our communities. We welcome anyone seeking an Ivy Tech degree – from recent high school graduates starting off at Ivy Tech to earn transfer credits to someone seeking to become a registered nurse – to let us pay your tuition while you work a flexible full or part-time schedule. In addition to competitive pay, Metal Technologies offers low-cost individual and family insurance and other benefits. We’re excited to welcome Ivy Tech students to the Metal Technologies family,” said Matt Fetter, Metal Technologies’ President and CEO.

The program is available to Metal Technologies employees beginning this fall. Ivy Tech courses start Aug. 18.

Click here for Ivy Tech’s academic programs in the Fort Wayne area. Click here for more information about the Achieve Your Degree program.