FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Monday geared toward veterans and displaced community members provides free haircuts, food and clothes.

Residents in need of a haircut, new clothes or food are welcome to the inaugural Clothes & Cuts for the Community, organized by Ayers Community Outreach and Defining Purpose Inc. There is also information available to veterans interested in learning about VA benefits and My HealtheVet.

The event is at American Legion Post 148 on 705 E Lewis St. from noon to 6 p.m. Clothes are provided by Pie’s Clothing Closet, the American Legion post, and Auxiliary Unit 148. Food is provided by Union Savings Bank.