Free Fridays | Events at no cost

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 05:01 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 05:00 AM EDT

Below is a list of fun, family-friendly events happening in Fort Wayne the weekend of August 3, 2018. These events offer free admission.

Let's Fest 2: Comedy Festival
Various locations
Starts at 3 p.m.
facebook.com/letsfestindiana

Riverfront Cleanups
Bloomingdale Park at Sherman
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
260-427-6408

Free Admission Day
Science Central
Presented by M.H.S.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
(260) 424-2400

Summer Community Celebration
3901 Abbott Street
2-7 p.m.
The Ohio Players
The Gap Experience

