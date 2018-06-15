Free Fridays | Events at no cost

With inclement weather expected over the weekend, please call in advance to make sure these events are still happening. The following are events for June 14, 15 and 16.

River Drums 2019

900 Library Plaza

Saturday

12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Lower level theatre

RiverDrums is a musical celebration of diversity through art that honors the legacy of our rivers and the native people who were living in Kekionga village. River Drums begins tomorrow at 12:30 at the main library in the lower level theatre. There will be live music, poetry, dancing and more. It runs until 4:30.

Decatur Sculpture Tour

Courthouse Square, Downtown Decatur

Friday

Sculpture installation: 8 a.m.

Unveiling: 6 p.m.

28 new sculptures

decatursculpturetour.com

A total of 28 new sculptures will be unveiled in downtown Decatur on Friday as part of the 8th annual decatur sculpture tour. 25 local and regional artists worked to create the pieces, which will stay on display for 10 months. The installation is at 8 a.m. and the unveiling is at 6 p.m. THere will be live music, food vendors, a painting workshop, a chance to meet the artists and more.

Walt’s Magical Movie Club

536 E. Dupont Road

Saturday

2:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo

acpl.info/calendar

call: (260) 421-1315

Head to the Dupont branch library every third Saturday of the month to explore the wonderful world of Walt Disney. This time around, the magical movie club will be screening Finding Nemo. The screening starts at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. Sign-up in advance at acpl dot info slash calendar. Or call the number on your screen.

Friday Nites Live

Jefferson Point Courtyard Fountain

Friday

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Hubbie Ashcraft

jeffersonshopping.com

Friday Nites Live continues Friday with the local country group Hubie Ashcraft. They will take over the area by the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard fountain starting at 6:30 p.m. The music runs until 8:30. There’s no cost to attend.