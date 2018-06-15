Free Fridays | Events at no cost

With inclement weather expected over the weekend, please call in advance to make sure these events are still happening. The following are events for June 14, 15 and 16.
River Drums 2019
900 Library Plaza
Saturday
12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Lower level theatre
RiverDrums is a musical celebration of diversity through art that honors the legacy of our rivers and the native people who were living in Kekionga village. River Drums begins tomorrow at 12:30 at the main library in the lower level theatre. There will be live music, poetry, dancing and more. It runs until 4:30.
Decatur Sculpture Tour
Courthouse Square, Downtown Decatur
Friday
Sculpture installation: 8 a.m.
Unveiling: 6 p.m.
28 new sculptures
decatursculpturetour.com
A total of 28 new sculptures will be unveiled in downtown Decatur on Friday as part of the 8th annual decatur sculpture tour. 25 local and regional artists worked to create the pieces, which will stay on display for 10 months. The installation is at 8 a.m. and the unveiling is at 6 p.m. THere will be live music, food vendors, a painting workshop, a chance to meet the artists and more.
Walt’s Magical Movie Club
536 E. Dupont Road
Saturday
2:30 p.m.
Finding Nemo
acpl.info/calendar
call: (260) 421-1315
Head to the Dupont branch library every third Saturday of the month to explore the wonderful world of Walt Disney. This time around, the magical movie club will be screening Finding Nemo. The screening starts at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. Sign-up in advance at acpl dot info slash calendar. Or call the number on your screen.
Friday Nites Live
Jefferson Point Courtyard Fountain
Friday
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Hubbie Ashcraft
jeffersonshopping.com
Friday Nites Live continues Friday with the local country group Hubie Ashcraft. They will take over the area by the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard fountain starting at 6:30 p.m. The music runs until 8:30. There’s no cost to attend.