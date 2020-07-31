Free Friday

These events are for the weekend of July 31st to August 2nd, 2020.

Chalk Walk at Home

Now through August 2nd

The 2020 Three Rivers Festival was canceled, but the popular Chalk Walk continues at home. Register on the Fort Wayne Museum of Art website, then upload images of your chalk art creation by August 2nd. Winners will be chosen in specific categories, along with a “People’s Choice Award.”

Tunes & Trucks

Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs

2609 Fairfield Ave.

Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne will host another “Tunes and Trucks” event Friday night. There will be live music, food trucks, and a raffle. It’s going on outside the main facility on Fairfield Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Harvester Homecoming

Scout Park Conference Center

2300 Meyer Rd.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to dusk

This is Harvester Homecoming weekend, which celebrates Harvester and Navistar’s history in Fort Wayne. The public event is Saturday. You can view one-of-a-kind vehicles, displays, and tour the proving grounds test track. Hours are 9 a.m. to dusk at the Scout Park Conference Center on Meyer Road. Admission is free, but donations toward a Harvester historical charity that’s in the works are appreciated.

Fort Wayne Splash Pads

Various City Parks

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Wayne’s splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are 11 located in parks around the city: Buckner Park, Headwaters Park, Kreager Park, Taylor’s Dream Boundless Playground and Splash Pad, McCormick Park, McMillen Park, Memorial Park, Riverside Gardens Park, Robert E. Meyers Park in Parkview Field, Shoaff Park, and Waynedale Park.