FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking fees are going into effect at Electric Works for vehicles that stay on campus longer than two hours.

Parking gates around campus and at the garage will become active Friday, meaning drivers will start paying an hourly fee. Until this change, parking at Electric Works has been free for an unlimited amount of time.

Starting Friday, drivers will take a ticket when they enter a gate on campus, and will put the ticket back in a machine to exit. Those who come and go within two hours will not be charged, Electric Works said.

Here are the hourly fees:

0-2 hours . . . FREE

2-3 hours . . . $3

3-4 hours . . . $4

4-5 hours . . . $5

5-6 hours . . . $6

6-7 hours . . . $7

7-8 hours . . . $8

8-9 hours . . . $9

9-10 hours . . . $10

Maximum all day . . . $12

Lost ticket . . . $12

Electric Works said representatives will be at each parking area Friday to answer questions and oversee the transition.