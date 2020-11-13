USDA free food giveaway again in Ossian

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — Another Farmers to Family free food giveaway Friday, Nov. 13.

The giveaway will take place at First Baptist Church in Ossian.

You’re asked to enter off St. Rd. 1 in front of East of Chicago Pizza and line up up on Dehner Dr.

Boxes will be placed into your trunk in front of the church. You are asked to say in your vehicle.

Once you have the food, you will exit on Davis Road.

Another food giveaway is scheduled for December 11.

The food is from the USDA Farmers to Families. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The program will supply food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.