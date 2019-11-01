Free FAFSA Help: College Goal Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s perceived as tedious and time consuming, but it’s a form every college student should fill out.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form is used to apply for financial aid (grants, work-study, and loans) to pay for college or a career school. This weekend, students and families across the Hoosier state have an opportunity to be guided through the process, for free, with help from professionals.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, at 37 locations across Indiana, financial aid experts will once again help Hoosier families file what they call “the most important form for free money for college.”

This is the 31st year for College Goal Sunday in Indiana. Officials say the event that has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.

The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid and in less than one afternoon at the College Goal Sunday event, you can get free help and file the form online.

“You’re still going to be eligible for the federal aid in the state that you qualify for, but scholarships at colleges are limited, so you want to get your application in as quick as possible,” explained Terri Vasquez, Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Ivy Tech campus is one of the schools hosting the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is open to any student planning to attend college, not just Ivy Tech students. The school will have Spanish-speaking translators available if families need the help.

“I am a first generation college student and I did not know what to do. Having a person or professional in the field that could help me with that was the biggest thing in terms of me getting my degree,” Vasquez added.

What students should bring

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents’ should bring completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2018 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Here is the checklist:

Prizes for attending

Students who attend any of the College Goal Sunday sites and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Five scholarships will be given away across the state. The winners will be notified in December, and prizes will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Locations

Click here to find a College Goal Sunday event near you.