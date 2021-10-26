Free FAFSA filing help available to northeast Indiana students on College Goal Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will be helping college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid with the assistance of financial aid professionals during College Goal Sunday on Nov. 7.

Beginning at 2 p.m., students will be able to get assistance with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The form is required for any student who wants to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarship and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. FAFSA forms must be summitted by April 15.

“One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form,” Ivy Tech said.

According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, programs like College Goal Sunday are reaching first-generation college students. In recent years, according to statistics from the commission, more single-parent Hoosier families have filed for financial aid, indicating programs like College Goal Sunday are reaching high-risk students and their families.

Anyone planning on going to the event is asked to attend with a parent or guardian. Parents are asked to bring a completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who work are also asked to bring their income information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs before the event.

Ivy Tech said that students who are 24 years or older can attend alone. They are asked to bring a completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information.

Volunteers will help walk families through the online form line-by-line and answer questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

During the event, students will have an opportunity to win one of five $1,000 scholarships. To be entered, students will need to submit a completed evaluation form. Winners will be notified in the spring.