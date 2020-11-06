Free delivery keeping Waiter on the Way busy, restaurants operating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The phones have been ringing off the hook at Waiter on the Way’s dispatch center after free food delivery service was extended to the end of the year. The free delivery has spurred a need for more employees and helped keep over 100 restaurants operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Improvement District and the City of Fort Wayne worked with Waiter on the Way to first provide free delivery for downtown businesses before expanding citywide. The plan also gave customers the opportunity to add tip that would benefit workers in the restaurants who have lost the additional income this year. So far more than $125,000 has been donated, with checks going to the businesses each month.

“The restaurants have to be struggling,” Waiter on the Way Owner Derek Berkes told WANE 15. “People aren’t wanting to dine out. Their staffing is limited. It’s a good way for us to try and help out. I want to help them. I want to see Fort Wayne win. I don’t want to see us lose any restaurants or good talent.”

The free delivery is an option for all restaurants on the Waiter on the Way menu with code: DTFCARES. Orders can be made online, on a newly released app or by calling (260) 422-3663.

Berkes added that he has been looking for help in the form of 25 new drivers and several new office workers to answer phones and dispatch. Information for the hiring process can also be found by calling Waiter on the Way.