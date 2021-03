Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Divine Faith Baptist Church will be hosting a free community fish dinner on Saturday, March 27th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Divine Faith Church located at 1433 McCulloch St.

To maintain social distancing, the church plans to have this as a drive-thru event. The church hopes to “make a difference and help feed the people in the community.” All are welcome.