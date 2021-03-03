Free Community Curbside BBQ giveaways to take place every other Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Human Agricultural Cooperative is partnering with many local organizations to provide free curbside barbecues in an effort to feed those less fortunate and provide the comfort of a homecooked meal.

“Our goal is to have Community Curbside BBQ giveaway events every other Tuesday at Big Momma’s Kitchen for the next 6 month and at several other locations throughout the city,” said Ty Simmons from the Human Agricultural Cooperative. “We are also partnering with local, regional and national organizations and farmers trying to bring fresh food to the community throughout the summer which we plan to distribute through these curbside events.”

March’s schedule:

March 9 and 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Big Momma’s Kitchen

March 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Junk Ditch

Simmons says they are working on also providing at least one fresh vegetable, fruit and other supplies to be given away on March 13 or 14. More information will be announced soon.

To learn more about the Human Agricultural Fund or to donate, email the Human Agricultural Cooperative at humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.