Free Christmas Event: ChristmasPalooza
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - ChristmasPalooza is a free Christmas carnival put on by the Pointe Church.
Kids could meet Frosty and Rudolph as well as get a picture with Santa.
There well be bouncy houses, live music, carnival games, and candy.
Admission is free with one canned food item to be donated to Harvest Food Bank.
Christmaspalooza will be Sunday afternoon from 2 to 6.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.