Free Christmas Event: ChristmasPalooza

Posted: Dec 09, 2018 02:53 AM EST

Updated: Dec 09, 2018 02:53 AM EST

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - ChristmasPalooza is a free Christmas carnival put on by the Pointe Church.

Kids could meet Frosty and Rudolph as well as get a picture with Santa. 

There well be bouncy houses, live music, carnival games, and candy. 

Admission is free with one canned food item to be donated to Harvest Food Bank.

Christmaspalooza will be Sunday afternoon from 2 to 6. 
 

