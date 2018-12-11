Free cab rides offered for holiday season Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry discusses the 31st annual Holiday Cab program on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne's Holiday Cab program runs Thursday, Dec. 20 to Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne residents will again have the opportunity to get home safe at no charge this holiday season.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed on Tuesday announced the return of the Holiday Cab program, which aims to reduce impaired driving. In its 31st year of service, the Holiday Cab program runs Thursday, Dec. 20 to Tuesday, Jan. 1, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Since 1987, Holiday Cab has provided an alternative for residents looking for a safe ride home.

“The Holiday Cab program provides a great community service,” said Reed. “We applaud and support their mission to reduce impaired driving and get everyone home safely.”

The Holiday Cab program will provide free rides home to those who live within a 10-mile radius of downtown Fort Wayne. Those who live farther can still use the cab service, but will have to pay the difference, beyond the 10-mile radius.

Residents must call Holiday Cab at (260) 426-8555 in order to get the free service. Reservations are not accepted, and the cabs will only take people home, not to another bar, restaurant or party.

“The goal of the program has always been to prevent the tragedies that can and do occur when motorists drive drunk or impaired,” said Rita Junk, the Holiday Cab administrator.

Last year, the program provided 229 rides.

Alcohol-related collisions continue to be a public safety concern nationwide. In Allen County, in 2017, there were a total of 419 alcohol-related collisions, resulting in 136 injuries and 10 deaths.

“I’m appreciative of the commitment displayed each year by Holiday Cab and local law enforcement as we come together to help keep everyone as safe as possible during the holiday season,” said Henry. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that values the safety and well-being of individuals, families, neighborhoods and businesses.”

This year's Holiday Cab program is sponsored by Deluxe Taxi Company, AALCO Distributing Company, Anheuser-Busch IN BEV, UAW CAP Council and the Tavern Owner's Association. Rides will be provided by Deluxe Taxi Company.