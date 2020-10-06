Free BBQ and sides every Monday in October during curbside giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Momma’s Kitchen announced that they are giving away free BBQ and sides every Monday in October.

Big Momma’s Kitchen at 1307 Oxford Street will be giving away 200 meals from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

There is a limit of three meals per vehicle for this curbside giveaway.

Big Momma’s Kitchen is partnering with Human Agricultural Cooperative, United Way of Allen County and Sweetwater Inc for this giveaway.

For more information on the event and how to get involved, email humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.