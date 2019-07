FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Managed Health Services (MHS) is sponsoring a back-to-school Science Central celebration.

On Saturday, August 3, visitors will get free admission to Science Central all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to win one of 200 free backpacks throughout the day. There will also be chair yoga instruction sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Free tickets are available in advance at Science Central’s website.