FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This weekend, people will be able to interact with the many exhibits at Science Central free of charge.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Science Central will host a “Community Free Day” through support from Managed Health Services.

The free admission will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and those interesting in visiting Science Central can also purchase tickets in advance online.

Science Central will also offer free admission Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon to 5:00 p.m. for those participating in “Be a Tourist in your Own Hometown.”

A “Be a Tourist” passport is needed for free entry Sunday, which can be found on Visit Fort Wayne’s website.