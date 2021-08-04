Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers headed to Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is headed to Dupont Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The “coming soon” announcement on the sign at Dupont and Diebold Road was confirmed by the company today.

“We are excited to be the anchor in a new development, bringing both employment opportunities and the great taste of Freddy’s to Fort Wayne,” franchise owner Marc Clapper emailed in a statement to WANE 15.

A formal development timeline is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The company’s Facebook page says “Freddy’s Frozen Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is not your traditional hamburger restaurant. Often voted best burger in cities across the country, Freddy’s uses premium quality lean beef in its steakburgers, cooked-to-order with a smile! Freddy’s Frozen Custard isn’t your average ice cream parlor. In fact, it isn’t ice cream at all! Thanks to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and air, Freddy’s Frozen Custard is smoother and richer than ice cream and frozen yogurt.”