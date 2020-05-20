Franke Park Day Camp, Salomon Farm Park Farm Camp canceled amid virus crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled all weeks of the Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Farm Park Farm Camp for 2020, in response to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis.

After evaluating recommendations for youth camps from the Center for Disease Control and consulting with several national and regional organizations and other camp providers, Parks and Recreation officials determined it would be impossible to provide a quality camp experience and still maintain the necessary precautions to keep campers and staff safe.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said, “Our goal is not to simply piece together a program to get people in the door. These day camps take a tremendous amount of effort and planning to create an enriching and engaging environment for children in our community, and right now we just cannot create that environment while maintaining a safe place for everyone. That’s why we made the very difficult decision to cancel this summer’s camps.”

Customers who have already registered for this year’s camps will be given a full refund.

The Parks and Recreation Department encourages citizens to keep watching FortWayneParks.org and Facebook.com/FortWayneParks for announcements about upcoming summer programs that are scheduled to continue.