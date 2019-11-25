Franciscan Center to hand out hundreds of turkeys at annual Turkey Tuesday event

FILE – Turkeys are distributed during the Turkey Tuesday event at the Franciscan Center.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Franciscan Center is set to make Thanksgiving dinner a reality for hundreds of Fort Wayne residents.

The non-profit food bank will hold its 20th annual Turkey Tuesday event Tuesday at 9 a.m. Traditionally, residents will begin gathering outside the Franciscan Center at 1015 E. Maple Grove Ave. as early as 4:30 a.m.

Franciscan Center Executive Director Tony Ley said the food bank will hand out some 1,300 turkeys during the event. That number could rise to as much as 1,500 turkeys will last-minute donations.

By comparison, the first Turkey Tuesday saw 30 turkeys handed out.

“The effort has grown into an event of its own over the past 20 years as we quadruple our weekly service numbers for our Food Pantry on Gaywood/Maple Grove Avenue in one day,” said Ley.

Turkey Tuesday is generated entirely through donations. The Franciscan Center has asked for donations of $14 to purchase turkeys – “and the fixin’s” – for the annual event.

And it’s still taking donations.

Donors can donate online at thefranciscancenter.org, or by mail to 1015 E. Maple Grove Ave., Fort Wayne, 46806. Those in the community can drop off donations at one of three locations: