FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fox Island Park announced it will close its beach if there continues to be “constant littering and trashing of the lake area.”

The park posted on Facebook that they’ve been picking up a lot of trash recently and “it has been a big problem this year.” This comes after the park saw an increase in swimmers are area pools closed due to the pandemic.

The park advises that “whatever you carry in, carry out with you!”