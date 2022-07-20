FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials announced weeks ago that Fox Island County Park would be closed until further notice following last months derecho. Now, Jeff Baxter, Superintendent of Allen County Parks, says it may never look the same.

Allen County Parks and Recreation met on Wednesday to discuss damage caused to Fox Island from the storm and restoration progress.

Baxter said 800 to 1,000 trees at the southwest-side nature park were brought down in the June 13 derecho. Many more are hanging on by their last limbs.

Officials say the work won’t be complete for several months. Volunteers will be welcomed to help clean-up efforts once bigger debris is removed but, for now, it still isn’t safe.

You can find the Fox Island storm damage page here for more information.