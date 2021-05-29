Fox Island County Park hosts Sprint Distance Triathlon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fox Island Park hosted Sprint Distance Triathlon on Saturday morning.

The triathlon consisted of a 500-yard lake swim, a twelve-mile bike race, and a 3.1-mile run. Participants swam at Bowman Lake at Fox Island Park, biked on flat country roads and ran on groomed trails. All participants received a race t-shirt and a finisher medal.

The race was chip timed by a professional timing company. Results included overall time, splits for all segments of the race including transitions and placings. Results were posted online on the event’s website.

There was dozens of participants this year who completed the race around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss