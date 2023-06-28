FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Summertime holidays mean late-night firework displays. Dozens of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio communities are holding special Fourth of July events, including an evening firework show.
Albion
July 3, 2023; at the Central Noble High School Campus. Begins at dusk.
Angola
July 4, 2023; at Commons Park. Begins at dusk.
Auburn
N/A
Avilla
N/A, held during Freedom Festival
Big Turkey Lake
July 3, 2023; near the railroad tracks. Begins at dusk.
Bluffton
July 4, 2023; the show will be shot from WEG parking lot just north of Boys & Girls Club. Wayne Street will be closed from Spring to St. Road 116. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Columbia City
July 3, 2023; at Morsches Park. Begins at dusk.
Decatur
July 4, 2023; at Riverside Park.
Defiance, OH
July 7, 2023; enjoy from Pontiac Park, Kingsbury Park, or the Fort Grounds, the junction of the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers. Begins at dusk.
Delphos, OH
July 4, 2023, at Delphos Stadium Park. Begins at 10:00 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Delphos will be hosting events all day on July 3 and 4 as well.
Dunkirk
July 1, 2023, at Dunkirk City Park. More information to be released.
Fairmount
N/A
Fort Wayne
Three Rivers Festival Firework Finale: July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will be launched on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center.
Summer Celebration: July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Pathway Community Church.
TinCaps Postgame Fireworks/4th of July Fireworks: Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. unless the TinCaps game runs later, then they will start once the game ends. The display will be launched on top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.
Garrett
Part of Heritage Days. July 4, 2023, at Eastside Park. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Hamilton
July 4, 2023, at Double H Farms. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Huntington
June 30, 2023, at Huntington University Cross Country Field. Begins at dusk.
Kendallville
N/A
Lake James
July 1, 2023, at Pokagon State Park/Potawatomi Inn lawn. Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Lake Wawasee
July 1, 2023, on the water of the lake. Begins at 10:15 p.m.
Leo-Cedarville
N/A, held during Freedom Festival.
Nappanee
July 4, 2023, at Stauffer Park. Begins at 10:15 p.m.
North Manchester
July 1, 2023, at Manchester High School. Begins at 10:00 p.m. Rain date is July 4.
North Webster
July 1, 2023, at Webster Lake. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Ossian
July 1, 2023, at Archbold Wilson Park. Time unknown.
Portland
July 4, 2023, at Jay County Fairgrounds. Begin at dusk.
Rochester
July 3, 2023, at the Fulton County Airport. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Roanoke
July 1, 2023, at Roanoke Park. Begins at dusk.
Rome City
July 1, 2023, at Sylvan Lake. Begins at dusk.
Spencerville, OH
N/A, fireworks held during Summer Fest
Syracuse
July 4, 2023, at Syracuse Lake. Begins at dusk.
Topeka
To be announced
Van Wert, OH
July 4, 2023, at Van Wert High School. Begins at 10:00 p.m.
Wabash
July 4, 2023, at Field of Dreams. Begins at 10:00 p.m. Rain date is July 5.
Warren
July 3, 2023, at Tower Park. Begins at dusk.
Winona Lake
July 1, 2023, at Winona Lake. Begins at dusk.
Wolcottville
July 1, 2023, at Witmer Lake. Begins at sunset.
Did we miss a firework display? Let us know here!