FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Summertime holidays mean late-night firework displays. Dozens of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio communities are holding special Fourth of July events, including an evening firework show.

Albion

July 3, 2023; at the Central Noble High School Campus. Begins at dusk.

Angola

July 4, 2023; at Commons Park. Begins at dusk.

Auburn

N/A

Avilla

N/A, held during Freedom Festival

Big Turkey Lake

July 3, 2023; near the railroad tracks. Begins at dusk.

Bluffton

July 4, 2023; the show will be shot from WEG parking lot just north of Boys & Girls Club. Wayne Street will be closed from Spring to St. Road 116. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Columbia City

July 3, 2023; at Morsches Park. Begins at dusk.

Decatur

July 4, 2023; at Riverside Park.

Defiance, OH

July 7, 2023; enjoy from Pontiac Park, Kingsbury Park, or the Fort Grounds, the junction of the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers. Begins at dusk.

Delphos, OH

July 4, 2023, at Delphos Stadium Park. Begins at 10:00 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Delphos will be hosting events all day on July 3 and 4 as well.

Dunkirk

July 1, 2023, at Dunkirk City Park. More information to be released.

Fairmount

N/A

Fort Wayne

Three Rivers Festival Firework Finale: July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will be launched on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center.

Summer Celebration: July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Pathway Community Church.

TinCaps Postgame Fireworks/4th of July Fireworks: Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. unless the TinCaps game runs later, then they will start once the game ends. The display will be launched on top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

Garrett

Part of Heritage Days. July 4, 2023, at Eastside Park. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Hamilton

July 4, 2023, at Double H Farms. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Huntington

June 30, 2023, at Huntington University Cross Country Field. Begins at dusk.

Kendallville

N/A

Lake James

July 1, 2023, at Pokagon State Park/Potawatomi Inn lawn. Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Wawasee

July 1, 2023, on the water of the lake. Begins at 10:15 p.m.

Leo-Cedarville

N/A, held during Freedom Festival.

Nappanee

July 4, 2023, at Stauffer Park. Begins at 10:15 p.m.

North Manchester

July 1, 2023, at Manchester High School. Begins at 10:00 p.m. Rain date is July 4.

North Webster

July 1, 2023, at Webster Lake. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Ossian

July 1, 2023, at Archbold Wilson Park. Time unknown.

Portland

July 4, 2023, at Jay County Fairgrounds. Begin at dusk.

Rochester

July 3, 2023, at the Fulton County Airport. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Roanoke

July 1, 2023, at Roanoke Park. Begins at dusk.

Rome City

July 1, 2023, at Sylvan Lake. Begins at dusk.

Spencerville, OH

N/A, fireworks held during Summer Fest

Syracuse

July 4, 2023, at Syracuse Lake. Begins at dusk.

Topeka

To be announced

Van Wert, OH

July 4, 2023, at Van Wert High School. Begins at 10:00 p.m.

Wabash

July 4, 2023, at Field of Dreams. Begins at 10:00 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

Warren

July 3, 2023, at Tower Park. Begins at dusk.

Winona Lake

July 1, 2023, at Winona Lake. Begins at dusk.

Wolcottville

July 1, 2023, at Witmer Lake. Begins at sunset.

Did we miss a firework display? Let us know here!