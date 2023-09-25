FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A disc golf course is coming to Weisser Park thanks to a project run by a group of elementary school students.

A release from Fort Wayne Community Schools said fourth graders at Weisser Park Elementary School teamed up with the city’s parks department and used project-based learning methods to plan out the course. Students wrote to community leaders for financial backing and raised $5,000, which was matched by the Surack Family Foundation.

The fourth graders helped install the course starting Monday. Students will learn how to play disc golf during gym class and will be able to use the course at recess.