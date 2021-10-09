Four northeast counties make list of top places to retire in Indiana

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Indiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Indiana.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Madison County

– Population: 129,455

– Median home value: $97,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $774 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,522

– Top places to live: Pendleton (A-), Ingalls (B), Edgewood (B-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Randolph County

– Population: 24,926

– Median home value: $81,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $685 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $48,036

– Top places to live: Winchester (B), Parker City (B), Union City (B-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Vermillion County

– Population: 15,539

– Median home value: $79,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $667 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $50,243

– Top places to live: Fairview Park (C+), Clinton (C+), Newport (B)

Canva

#22. Hancock County

– Population: 75,164

– Median home value: $169,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $895 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $74,072

– Top places to live: McCordsville (A), New Palestine (B+), Fortville (B+)

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

– Population: 153,716

– Median home value: $164,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $955 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $72,440

– Top places to live: Bargersville (A), Greenwood (A), New Whiteland (A-)

Canva

#20. Knox County

– Population: 37,065

– Median home value: $96,800 (65% own)

– Median rent: $659 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $47,380

– Top places to live: Vincennes (B-), Bicknell (C+), Decker Township (B+)

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Monroe County

– Population: 146,461

– Median home value: $175,600 (56% own)

– Median rent: $920 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $49,839

– Top places to live: Bloomington (A), Ellettsville (A-), Perry Township (A+)

12019 // Pixabay

#18. Bartholomew County

– Population: 82,481

– Median home value: $153,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $937 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $63,431

– Top places to live: Columbus (A), Harrison Township (A), German Township (A-)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wells County

– Population: 28,011

– Median home value: $127,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $702 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $59,237

– Top places to live: Bluffton (B+), Ossian (B), Lancaster Township (B+)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ohio County

– Population: 5,874

– Median home value: $151,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $669 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $60,128

– Top places to live: Rising Sun (B-), Randolph Township (B-), Pike Township (C+)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hamilton County

– Population: 323,117

– Median home value: $263,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,176 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $98,173

– Top places to live: Carmel (A+), Fishers (A+), Westfield (A+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fountain County

– Population: 16,430

– Median home value: $103,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $674 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $52,874

– Top places to live: Covington (B), Attica (B-), Troy Township (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Perry County

– Population: 19,102

– Median home value: $111,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $571 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $52,348

– Top places to live: Tell City (B+), Cannelton (C), Anderson Township (B+)

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Steuben County

– Population: 34,453

– Median home value: $148,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $783 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $58,279

– Top places to live: Angola (B+), Pleasant Township (B+), Jamestown Township (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Blackford County

– Population: 12,013

– Median home value: $70,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $644 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $43,505

– Top places to live: Hartford City (C+), Licking Township (B-), Shamrock Lakes (B-)

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Delaware County

– Population: 115,020

– Median home value: $93,600 (63% own)

– Median rent: $727 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $43,512

– Top places to live: Yorktown (A-), Muncie (B), Daleville (B-)

Canva

#9. Floyd County

– Population: 77,320

– Median home value: $171,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $796 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $64,468

– Top places to live: Georgetown (A-), New Albany (A-), Galena (B)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Parke County

– Population: 16,946

– Median home value: $88,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $619 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,618

– Top places to live: Rockville (C+), Liberty Township (A-), Penn Township (B)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tipton County

– Population: 15,162

– Median home value: $116,000 (82% own)

– Median rent: $798 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $58,118

– Top places to live: Tipton (B), Prairie Township (A-), Jefferson Township (B+)

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Howard County

– Population: 82,331

– Median home value: $109,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $700 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $52,373

– Top places to live: Greentown (B), Kokomo (B), Harrison Township (A-)

Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Posey County

– Population: 25,560

– Median home value: $144,200 (82% own)

– Median rent: $688 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $64,196

– Top places to live: Mount Vernon (B), Bethel Township (A), Center Township (A-)

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vanderburgh County

– Population: 181,291

– Median home value: $129,000 (65% own)

– Median rent: $789 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $49,708

– Top places to live: Melody Hill (A-), Darmstadt (B+), Highland (B+)

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brown County

– Population: 15,064

– Median home value: $191,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $841 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $61,030

– Top places to live: Washington Township (B), Nashville (B), Van Buren Township (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warrick County

– Population: 62,280

– Median home value: $168,200 (79% own)

– Median rent: $865 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $73,482

– Top places to live: Newburgh (A-), Boonville (B+), Chandler (B-)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wabash County

– Population: 31,389

– Median home value: $100,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $706 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $54,259

– Top places to live: North Manchester (A-), Wabash (B), Chester Township (B+)