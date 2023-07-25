BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Three boys and a girl are facing charges related to vandalism at Eastside High School in Butler. Investigators believe the youths caused damage at the school on four separate occasions, and a newly-released police report reveals details.

The first act of vandalism took place on July 16 when a stadium ticket booth, restrooms, and a board at Maxton Park were damaged, according to Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger.

The police report shows when one of the suspects talked with police later on, they admitted someone in the group tried and failed to break a window, prompting another to say, “Let me show you how it’s done.”

Police believe the four returned three more times. On one occasion more windows at the ticket booth were broken. Security footage from the high school showed the group around 8:30 p.m. July 20, with one of the suspects flipping over benches, and later, three of them were seen running onto the football field out of sight of the camera.

In another instance, they caused damage to the softball diamond concession stand. The group took frozen pretzels and tossed bits all over the bleachers, one of the suspects later admitted to police, according to the report. Investigators also found a case of water had been ripped open and some bottles were missing.

On July 21, they are accused of breaking press box windows at the football stadium.

All four are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. Authorities are still working to figure out a dollar amount for the damage caused.