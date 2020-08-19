Four children, 2 adults safe after garage fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
635556338905997053-fire-truck-AP_5855859_ver1.0_303575

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Four children and two adults are safe after their home’s attached garage caught fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3300 block of Country Park Lane, near East State Boulevard and Maysville Road, around 5:15 a.m. They arrived five minutes later to find a fire in the home’s garage and smoke throughout the house.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, none of the six people inside the house were hurt. Two pets were also rescued by firefighters.

The fire was brought under control around 5:35 a.m. Officials said the home on Fort Wayne’s east side suffered moderate fire, water, and smoke damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss