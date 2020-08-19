Four children, 2 adults safe after garage fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Four children and two adults are safe after their home’s attached garage caught fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3300 block of Country Park Lane, near East State Boulevard and Maysville Road, around 5:15 a.m. They arrived five minutes later to find a fire in the home’s garage and smoke throughout the house.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, none of the six people inside the house were hurt. Two pets were also rescued by firefighters.

The fire was brought under control around 5:35 a.m. Officials said the home on Fort Wayne’s east side suffered moderate fire, water, and smoke damage.