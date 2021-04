4 car crash on E Coliseum Blvd & Paul Shaffer Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Around 6:39 a.m. Sunday morning, Fort Wayne police responded to a four car crash on East Coliseum Boulevard and Paul Shaffer Drive.

Police said that the injuries sustained were minor and non-life-threatening.

If traveling in the area, prepare for some possible temporary early morning traffic.

No additional information is provided at this time.