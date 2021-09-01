Founder of Peter Franklin Jewelers dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Peter Franklin Jewelers, Peter Franklin Ball, has died, the jeweler announced in a post on Facebook Wednesday. He was 58.

“For those of us fortunate enough to have known and worked with Pete, we have lost a truly gentle and kind soul,” the post said.

Ball began the jeweler in 1988 after realizing it was possible to “offer a truly superior quality product at a better price” than the businesses he was repairing and creating jewelry for, according to the Peter Franklin Jewelers website.

Photo courtesy of the Peter Franklin Jewelers’ Facebook page.

Over the years, the business has expanded to three locations: Fort Wayne, New Haven and Angola.

“Pete was a genuinely extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, opa and dear friend. We are all truly grateful for the time we shared with Pete, and the impact he made in our lives and community,” the Facebook post said.

In the past two years, the jeweler has given back to the communities surrounding its stores by donating over $40,000 to a number of charitable organizations.

