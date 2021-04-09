Founder of O’Daniel Motors dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – O’Daniel Motors announced Friday that the company’s founder, Maurice (Maury) O’Daniel, has died.

According to a Facebook post, O’Daniel relocated from Evansville in 1979 and started O’Daniel Oldsmobile.

“He was a legend in the automotive business. Maury worked endlessly with his sons by his side and over the years they grew the operation to include 8 franchises,” the company said.

O’Daniel has been involved in many area charities including: Junior Achievement, Greater Fort Wayne Chamber, Matthew 25 Clinic and Saint Francis College.

“As employees of the O’Daniel Auto Group, we want to express our gratitude over the years and we look forward to continuing his legacy and his deep commitment to our community,” the Facebook post said.