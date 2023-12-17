FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local mental health advocate beloved by the community she served for decades died Thursday at age 93.

Ruth Anne Sprunger founded Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) and served for four decades as the organization’s executive director. Board president Kevin Hunter confirmed Sprunger died Thursday night.

“She was such a great advocate for people with mental health issues in our community and served for Fort Wayne and Allen County tirelessly for many years,” Hunter said in a statement to WANE 15.

According to her obituary, Sprunger was born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Bluffton, Ohio.

MHANI posted about Sprunger’s death Saturday on Facebook:

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our founder, Ruth Ann Sprunger. She served as director at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana for 40 years. Her passion and work towards mental wellness has had a lasting impact in our community. She has paved the way for the work our organization continues to strive for today, and we are honored to carry her memory with us. We send our condolences to her loved ones. Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana on death of founder

According to the website, MHANI was founded in 1954 and the organization serves more than 4,000 Hoosiers throughout Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.