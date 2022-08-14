FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday.

The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge.

Priest will be speaking about her organization, Lexi’s Voice, and the impact it’s had on youth. Lexi’s Voice was created in 2017 after Priest left an abusive situation and watched her youngest daughter struggle with the aftermath.

Lexi’s Voice provides different types of nature-centered therapy for youth struggling with trauma in Fort Wayne.

Lexi’s Voice is the nonprofit partner for The Rotary Club’s Big Easy Fest Fundraiser that will be held on September 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Concourse at Parkview Field. Proceeds from the event will help support Lexi’s Voice programs.

The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne is an organization comprised of more than 130 business, professional, and community leaders who create local, national and international service projects, as well as international student exchange programs. The Club is a member of the Rotary global network

You can learn more about The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on their website. To learn more about Lexi’s Voice, you can check out their Facebook page.