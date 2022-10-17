FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced.

Rongos was 87 years old.

The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side.

The full Facebook post says:

Our hearts are heavy as we share that George Rongos, Founder of George’s International Market, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022 in his home with his loving wife and family by his side. George touched so many and we would like to thank you all for the love and support all the years of his life. We will always remember George in all the ways we knew him.