Foundation for Arts and Music in Education hosts virtual FAME festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foundation for Art and Music in Education (FAME) is holding a virtual festival this year on the FAME Arts Festival website.

Thursday through Sunday, visitors can see thousands of pieces of student art from area schools and watch virtual performances from choirs, bands, orchestras and more.

This year’s theme is Planet Earth with special interactive arts and crafts in the famous Imaginarium.

During the event, the foundation will hold a silent auction to raise money for area students and FAME. Bidding ends Sunday at 8 p.m. The foundation said the highest bidder for each item at the close of bidding will win. Winning bidders have 48 hours after the auction closes to pay for their item.

For more information on the Foundation for Arts and Music in Education, visit the foundation’s website.