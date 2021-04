FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) announced on Facebook that a stuffed Zebra that was found in the airport’s lost and found.

“Beyond Zebra’s exciting adventures is that his family has been FOUND! However, they will not be returning to Fort Wayne for a couple more weeks – so we will keep the adventures going!” FWA said.

On Wednesday, FWA said Zebra was taken on private flight with corporate pilot Steve Kortokrax, and Fort Wayne Aero Center CSR Adelisa.