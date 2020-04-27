FOUND! Fort Wayne Escape Room treasure hunt over as grand prize is found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The hunt is over for the large sum of money hidden in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Escape Room held a treasure hunt specifically designed to respect social distance guidelines and give residents a fun activity they can do.

Since the start of the hunt on Friday, hundreds of treasure hunters downloaded the map to search for the grand prize.

Then, on Monday afternoon, Fort Wayne Escape Room owner Corey Ford told WANE 15 that the money had been found.

The winners of the grand prize are Rachel and Drew Achenbach and Brandon and Mandy Whittwer. The four works as a group to find the money. The amount of money has not been announced. We’ll update the story as the information because available.

WANE 15 tried to find the money earlier Monday. Take a look at our experience!