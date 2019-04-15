Foul play not suspected in death of man found in field Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found dead in a field Saturday morning, authorities said Monday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Oakwood Drive just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports of an unresponsive man laying in a field. Investigators said a person was walking through the field when they found the man and called police.

Paramedics prounounced the individual dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner's Office said it had completed an autopsy on the man but it was still working to notify the victim's next of kin.

The cause and manner of the victim's death were still pending, the coroner's office said. It added, though, that "there were no signs of foul play noted at the autopsy."

Investigators were asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department's Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.