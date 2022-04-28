FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Foster care providers and agents say that siblings being separated into different foster homes is becoming an issue as they look for more foster homes..

Terrilynn Durnal, a Treatment Coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) is raising awareness for those who have the opportunity to become foster parents in Indiana.

Durnal says homes for teenagers, pre-teens, and siblings are in greater demand than the system can currently provide and that the NYAP is looking for more foster homes to meet that demand.

According to Durnal, due to covid the process to register for a foster home is more expedient, and the process takes between 30 and 60 days.

Durnal said that “Foster families always get to pick the children that come into their home. Our goal is to make the best fit for our foster families, and for our children.”

Those who are interested in becoming a foster parent must pass a few qualifications that Durnal listed out…

Must be 21 years of age

Must be able to financially support family without foster income

Must have 50 square feet of bedroom space for child

Need a medical recommendation, including immunizations (non Covid)

Pass background checks

If this interests you, you can find out more and apply with the NYAP here.